StockNews.com Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.29.

WBA opened at $43.39 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

