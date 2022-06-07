StockNews.com Lowers Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.88 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

