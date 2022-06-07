StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IntriCon by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

