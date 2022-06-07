StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IntriCon by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
