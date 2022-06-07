StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSE AFI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

