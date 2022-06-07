Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) to report $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SCL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 132.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,746,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

