Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to announce $182.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. Standex International reported sales of $176.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $733.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $733.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.04 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $790.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Standex International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. 43,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

Standex International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

