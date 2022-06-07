Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,368.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $229,958.02 and $4,368.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

