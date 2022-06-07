Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.