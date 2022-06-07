SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will post sales of $382.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.30 million. SouthState reported sales of $332.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

SSB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 227,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

