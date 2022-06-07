Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.23

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 607185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$110.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45.

In other news, Director Bruce Michael Beynon acquired 50,000 shares of Southern Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,163.35.

Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.