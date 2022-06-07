Solrise Finance Market Cap Hits $5.99 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $451,471.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 255.1% against the dollar and now trades at $854.78 or 0.02720115 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00165332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00376292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 73,535,562 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

