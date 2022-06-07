SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $306.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,511. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.18.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.