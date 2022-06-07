Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches One Day Volume of $170,354.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $84,432.57 and $170,354.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.00888786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 267.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00087758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00400033 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

