SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

SRU.UN traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$28.98. 229,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,120. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.25. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$28.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

