SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.31% of SiriusPoint worth $69,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SiriusPoint by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

