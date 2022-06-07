SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $769.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.45. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.