Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

