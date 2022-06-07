SIBCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $24.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.63 or 0.05913805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00206540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00595458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00615522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00071753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004334 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

