Sentinel Trading Up 27.9% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $13.80 million and $215,641.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,386,006,940 coins and its circulating supply is 9,257,033,003 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

