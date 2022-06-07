Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,459,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,409,000 after purchasing an additional 174,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $161.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.17. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.