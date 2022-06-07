SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 183,806 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

