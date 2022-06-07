ScPrime Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $2,971.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003809 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,756,566 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

