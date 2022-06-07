Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.80.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.15. 6,323,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.55, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $63,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,646,000 after buying an additional 251,077 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

