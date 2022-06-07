Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,713 shares of company stock valued at $540,192 in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $7,262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,075.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 627,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 574,422 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

