Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $50.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,123.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

RCL traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $56.80. 1,795,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

