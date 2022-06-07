Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $50.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,123.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

RCL traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $56.80. 1,795,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.