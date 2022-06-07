RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RH in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $524.63.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $310.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.25. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

