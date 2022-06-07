Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 6,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,855. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

