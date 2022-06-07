Reviewing Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A -7.14% Secoo N/A N/A N/A

9.9% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EVgo and Secoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 4 7 0 2.50 Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.52%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Secoo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Secoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million 111.12 -$5.91 million N/A N/A Secoo $491.42 million 0.04 -$88.80 million N/A N/A

EVgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Secoo.

Volatility and Risk

EVgo has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVgo beats Secoo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Secoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

