Reviewing Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Akouos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 28.91 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -1.12 Akouos N/A N/A -$86.67 million ($2.83) -1.10

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Akouos. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akouos has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Akouos shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akouos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Akouos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% Akouos N/A -40.01% -33.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and Akouos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Akouos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akouos has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 478.78%. Given Akouos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akouos is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Summary

Akouos beats Antibe Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.