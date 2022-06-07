Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.17% of Revance Therapeutics worth $60,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

