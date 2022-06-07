Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $18.98. 1,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter.

