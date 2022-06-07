Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2026 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of RGA opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

