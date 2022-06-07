Refinable Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.69 million and $2.03 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.72 or 0.00897466 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 270.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00397375 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars.

