Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 1005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

