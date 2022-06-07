ReapChain Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $18.39 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

