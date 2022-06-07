Realio Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89,424.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $340,979.86 and $89,424.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00787022 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 272.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00384977 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

