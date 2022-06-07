Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $985,184.95

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Raze Network has a market cap of $985,184.95 and $1.40 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.01058283 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 141.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00095343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00394799 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

