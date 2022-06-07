Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $2.99 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $32.76 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00010156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.19 or 0.00902013 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 266.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00087441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00403221 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,971,154 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

