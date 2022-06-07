Quiztok Tops 24-Hour Volume of $343,492.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $343,492.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,953,528 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

