Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.92.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.84 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

