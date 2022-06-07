QNB Corp. (QNBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNBC opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. QNB has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

