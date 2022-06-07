QNB Corp. (QNBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS QNBC opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. QNB has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
QNB Company Profile (Get Rating)
