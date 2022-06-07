PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PVH. Bank of America increased their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.56.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

