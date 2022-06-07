Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Cut by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.08.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $322.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $288.54 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.