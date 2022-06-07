Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.
About Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
