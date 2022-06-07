Project Pai Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,231.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $2,231.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00041175 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,451,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,360,879 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

