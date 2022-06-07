Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.01

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 700596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,736 shares of company stock worth $7,032,246. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 52.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Progyny by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

