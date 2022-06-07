ProBit Token 1-Day Volume Hits $11,639.00 (PROB)

ProBit Token (PROB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, ProBit Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One ProBit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges. ProBit Token has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $11,639.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,527.90 or 1.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ProBit Token Profile

ProBit Token (CRYPTO:PROB) is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ProBit Token

