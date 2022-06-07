Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,974,239 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

