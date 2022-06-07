Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 24th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

