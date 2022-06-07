Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 24th

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.