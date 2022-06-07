PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.54

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.54 and last traded at C$19.39, with a volume of 351031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSK shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.51.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,727,667.20. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 655,204 shares in the company, valued at C$12,116,228.93. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652 over the last three months.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.